MEDIA-Thyssenkrupp CEO rules out sale of units -WAZ

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - ** Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger rules out selling profitable units like elevators, plant construction or automotive components, when asked by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung whether this could be an option

** “We can achieve more as an integrated company,” he tells the newspaper

** Thyssenkrupp’s management has reportedly come under pressure from 15 percent shareholder Cevian to break up the company

** When asked about a potential disposal of its steel operations, Hiesinger reiterates that Thyssenkrupp would take advantage of any opportunities should the European steel market consolidate

** He says the “Made in Germany” label still has a good reputation in China despite the Volkswagen scandal