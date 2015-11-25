FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Thyssenkrupp CEO rules out sale of units -WAZ
November 25, 2015

MEDIA-Thyssenkrupp CEO rules out sale of units -WAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - ** Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger rules out selling profitable units like elevators, plant construction or automotive components, when asked by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung whether this could be an option

** “We can achieve more as an integrated company,” he tells the newspaper

** Thyssenkrupp’s management has reportedly come under pressure from 15 percent shareholder Cevian to break up the company

** When asked about a potential disposal of its steel operations, Hiesinger reiterates that Thyssenkrupp would take advantage of any opportunities should the European steel market consolidate

** He says the “Made in Germany” label still has a good reputation in China despite the Volkswagen scandal

