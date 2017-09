Nov 24 (Reuters) - O2I SA :

* H1 operating loss 0.8 million euros ($851,920.00) versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago

* 9M revenue 30.8 million euros versus 30.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 0.8 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago

* Sales trend registered by the O2I group since the beginning of the year is expected to continue throughout fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon:

