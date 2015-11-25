FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinepolis group notified of decision FSMA Sanctions Committee
November 25, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis group notified of decision FSMA Sanctions Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV :

* Said on Tuesday the FSMA sanctions committee reaches decision in administrative procedure

* Administrative procedure regards alleged inside information regarding share purchases carried out for their own account on Nov. 22, 2011

* Sanctions committee decided that the share purchases constitute an infringement on the part of the persons involved of the legislation on inside information

* Decision results in simple conviction of Messrs Joost Bert, Philip Ghekiere and Eddy Duquenne without the imposition of a fine being necessary

* Sanctions committee imposed an administrative fine of 200,000 euros ($213,080) on Kinohold Bis SA and 15,000 euros on PGMS NV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
