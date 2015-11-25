FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sydbank: EBA data collection completed
November 25, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sydbank: EBA data collection completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Said on Tuesday that European Banking Authority had completed yet a data collection exercise

* The data collection was performed in continuation of the EBA’s press release from July 15, 2015 on postponing the next EU-wide stress test until 2016

* The data collected include information regarding capital composition, selected credit exposures and sovereign exposures

* Says according to the exercise, Sydbank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio represents 14.1 percent at June 30, indicating Sydbank has a very solid capital structure

* Says Sydbank has no exposure to government bonds with poor credit ratings

