BRIEF-Bionaturis cancels share capital increase announced on May 22
November 25, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bionaturis cancels share capital increase announced on May 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board agreed to cancel a share capital increase resolution adopted at the meeting on May 14 and announced on May 22 and June 3

* The board agreed to cancel the subscription orders that had been issued during the preferential subscription period, and to return contributions made by those investors who expressed their willingness to take part in the capital increase

* This decision has no impact on the current budget of the company for 2015

* The capital increase cancellation has no impact on the process of acquisition of Inveready Biotech II unit under the terms of the letter of intent dated Oct. 7

Source text: bit.ly/1N7gICF

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
