BRIEF-N+1 enters US market through its merger with CW Downer
November 25, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-N+1 enters US market through its merger with CW Downer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Nmas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Downer & Company LLC (CW Downer), the United States-based financial advisory mid-market specialist

* N+1 will pay, via its unit N+1 US Corporation LLC, $18.6 million in cash over a four-year period and it will transfer 1,262,652 own shares to CW Downer

* After the completion of the operation N+1 will transfer the whole stake in CW Downer to N+1 US Corporation LLC

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

