#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Shire: shares slip as Baxalta deal chatter resurfaces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shire bottom of FTSE 100, -1.5%

** Drugmaker preparing to make a new takeover offer for US biotech firm Baxalta, a source tells Reuters

** If successful will create one of the world’s leading specialists in rare diseases

** Offer could be structured in cash and shares, source says

** Comes c.4 months after Baxalta rejected an unsolicited $30 bln offer that it said significantly undervalued the co; drop in Shire’s stock, down by a fifth since then, has led some investors to suspect that takeover bid may flounder

** Baxalta’s shares rose to an intra-day high of $37.50, up >10%, after the Reuters report, before trimming gains and ending up 6.4%

** Highly acquisitive Shire announced just 3 weeks ago its $5.9 bln purchase of US rare disease specialist Dyax

RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

