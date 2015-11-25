FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Irish telecoms firm eir sees no IPO in medium term
November 25, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Irish telecoms firm eir sees no IPO in medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ireland’s eir (formerly eircom) :

* CEO says intention is to maintain revenue and EBITDA growth in remaining 3 quarters of FY, but ‘very dependent’ on competitive pressures

* Ireland’s eir CEO says no IPO plans ‘in short or even medium term’, but if IPO markets improve he is sure shareholders would keep that under review as a potential option

* Company revenue up 4 pct y/y in Q1 to end-Sept, second consecutive quarter of revenue growth; EBITDA up 6 pct y/y to 120 mln eur in Q1 (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

