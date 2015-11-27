RPT-BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company Q3 EBITDA swings to loss £1.5 million

(Repeats to attach to correct alerts chain.)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q3 revenue £18 million ($27.2 million) versus £33.6 million year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss £1.5 million versus profit £2.0 million year ago

* Q3 harvested volumes 5,130 tonnes versus 8,779 tonnes year ago

* Says although harvest volumes are lower than expected for the period, the full year remains in line with the revised guidance provided in Q2 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6612 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)