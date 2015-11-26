FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SeSa unit buys 25 pct stake in Zucchetti Informatica
November 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SeSa unit buys 25 pct stake in Zucchetti Informatica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - SeSa SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that its fully owned subsidiary, Var Group SpA, acquired 25 percent of share capital of Zucchetti Informatica SpA

* Deal value is 500,000 euros ($531,050) plus an earn out to be defined on the basis of the perspective profitability of the company, up to a maximum of 750,000 euros

* The agreement envisages also purchase of further 25 percent stake by Italware Srl

$1 = 0.9415 euros Gdynia Newsroom

