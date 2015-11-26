BRIEF-Anoto Group announces private placement of shares

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Announced on Wednesday launch of private placement of new shares through directed new share issue

* Issue directed towards international institutional investors and qualified domestic investors

* Price of new shares will be determined through accelerated book building procedure

* New shares will be admitted to trading on NASDAQ Stockholm following issuance and registration

* Proceeds from directed share issue are intended to be used to finance acquisition of Livescribe

