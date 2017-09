BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances FY group net loss narrows to 11.6 mln euros

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 1.44 billion euros compared to 1.42 billion euros ($1.51 billion) a year ago

* FY current operating profit is 21.2 million euros compared to 12.2 million euros a year ago

* FY group net loss is 11.6 million euros compared to loss of 23.4 million euros a year ago

* Forecasts first quarter 2015/2016 tourism turnover higher than the level posted in the year-earlier period

