BRIEF-S Immo 9-mth EBIT up at EUR 76.1 mln
November 26, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S Immo 9-mth EBIT up at EUR 76.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* 9-month total revenues amounted to 141.6 million euros ($150 million)versus 140.5 million euros year ago

* EBITDA came to 65.2 million euros in first three quarters of 2015 versus 67.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month rental income included in this figure came to 83.2 million euros versus 84.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month profit for period rose by 27.1 pct to 28.2 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating result (EBIT) 76.1 million euros versus 74.9 million euros year ago

* Company aims to increase FFO, raising it from 21.3 million euros for 2014 financial year to over 40 million euros by end of 2018

* Is reaffirming its target of further increasing consolidated net income and other key figures such as cash flow and FFO for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

