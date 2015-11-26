BRIEF-NoemaLife granted exemption from obligation to launch tender offer on unit Medasys shares

Nov 26 (Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the French stock market regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers exempts NoemaLife from the obligation to launch a tender offer on French unit Medasys SA shares in relation to Medasys capital increase

* Medasys proposed a capital increase, to be offered in option to shareholders, of up to about 5 million euros ($5.31 million)

* As condition for the granting of the exemption from the tender offer obligation, Noemalife commits to guarantee the subscription of 3 million euros of Medasys capital increase

* If no other shareholder subscribes to the capital increase, NoemaLife will hold a maximum of 23,987,723 Medasys shares, corresponding to 61.9 percent of Medasys share capital

