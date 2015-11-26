FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prochnik announces changes in shareholding after registration of capital changes
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 26, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Prochnik announces changes in shareholding after registration of capital changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Prochnik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that following registration of changes in composition of Prochnik’s capital due to lowering and subsequent private issue of new series L and M shares stakes held in Prochnik by Listella SA and Altus TFI SA changed

* Listella SA raised its stake in company to 28.04 percent (13,185,034 shares) from 8.86 percent (3,059,034 shares)

* Progress FIZ AN, fund managed by Altus TFI SA, lowered its direct stake in company to 4.43 percent from 6.03 percent

* Following the registration of all changes in Prochnik’s capital, total amount of company’s shares is equal to 47,025,389 shares

* The company announces changes in its capital via capital decrease and subsequent issue of new shares On Sept. 22 [ID: nL5N11T1AI]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.