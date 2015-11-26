FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xior Student Housing prices IPO at 25 euros per share
November 26, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Xior Student Housing prices IPO at 25 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV:

* Announces the terms of its initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Brussels

* IPO comprises an offering of between 2,859,550 and 3,373,016 new shares in the Company and the offering for sale of 140,450 existing shares

* Shares to be sold for a minimum of 75 million euros ($79.58 million) and a maximum of 87,836,650 euros in total

* Offer price is 25.00 euros per offered share

* Bank Degroof Petercam and ING Belgium act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

* Offer open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8

Source text: bit.ly/1LB5LZ5

$1 = 0.9425 euros Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

