MEDIA-Merck KGaA aims to put out a new drug every year -WirtschaftsWoche
November 26, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-Merck KGaA aims to put out a new drug every year -WirtschaftsWoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - ** Merck KGaA aims to bring to market one new drug every year from 2017 onward, starting with cancer treatment avelumab, incoming CEO Stefan Oschmann tells German weekly business magazine WirtschaftsWoche

** Outgoing CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley says he won’t join family holding E. Merck KG’s board after leaving CEO post in April, according to WirtschaftsWoche

** “I will not join the board of partners. Not even after a two-year cooling-off period,” the magazine quotes Kley as saying

** The Merck family holds 70 percent of the group

