BRIEF-Poland's PKO says SK Bank failure to lower its Q4 net by $68 mln
November 26, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO says SK Bank failure to lower its Q4 net by $68 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s PKO BP :

* Costs associated with the bankruptcy of small Polish lender SK Bank will lower PKO BP’s fourth-quarter net profit by 274 million zlotys ($68.1 million), PKO said in a statement on Thursday.

* Poland’s financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy filing on Monday for SK Bank, which has about 3.5 billion zlotys of assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to cover the liabilities of failed peers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0056 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)

