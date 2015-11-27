FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hetan Technologies to sell part of client's base to Europasat
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 27, 2015

BRIEF-Hetan Technologies to sell part of client's base to Europasat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed deal with Europasat Sp. z o.o. for sale of part of its clients base, to which it delivers services of Internet connection via satellites

* Deal covers also transfer of delivery of Internet connection services and sale of teletechnic insfrastructure connected to those services

* Deal is part of Hetan’s restructuring of source of revenue, as it plans to withdraw from services with low margin

