BRIEF-Hetan Technologies to sell part of client's base to Europasat

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hetan Technologies SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed deal with Europasat Sp. z o.o. for sale of part of its clients base, to which it delivers services of Internet connection via satellites
* Deal covers also transfer of delivery of Internet connection services and sale of teletechnic insfrastructure connected to those services
* Deal is part of Hetan’s restructuring of source of revenue, as it plans to withdraw from services with low margin
