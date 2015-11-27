FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Britain's National Grid requests 30 MW less power supply for Scotland
#Corrections News
November 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Britain's National Grid requests 30 MW less power supply for Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say that National Grid requested for supply to be reduced, not increased)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid requested a wind farm in Scotland to turn down power output by 30 megawatts between 0830 and 1000 GMT on Friday after high winds and a transmission line outage trapped too much supply in the local network.

According to a notice late on Thursday, the electricity grid operator issued a national electricity transmission warning, known as an Inadequate Localised Negative Reserve Active Power Margin, at 2154 GMT on Thursday.

The wind farm subsequently responded to the request and turned down output, a National Grid spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
