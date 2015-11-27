FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banca IFIS to contribute EUR 8.5 mln to sustain 4 Italian banks
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banca IFIS to contribute EUR 8.5 mln to sustain 4 Italian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* To contribute 8.5 million euros ($8.99 million) to National Resolution Fund under lending support to banking system in order to resolve the crisis of Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio, CariChieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara

* The sum to be added to the yearly contribution of 2 million euros to Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

* Says no negative effect on bank’s profitability

* Considers that previously announced dividend distribution policy will remain firm

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.