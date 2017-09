Nov 27 (Reuters) - Societe de Services de Participations de Directions et d‘Elaboration SA :

* Minority shareholders representative Deminor demands 120 euros per Spadel share - Belgian newspaper De Tijd

* Current takeover offer by Finances & Industries holding stands at 95 euros per share and runs until Dec. 4

* Finances & Industries is the investment holding of current CEO Marc du Bois Source link - bit.ly/1kX6M8U

