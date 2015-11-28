FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-SAP sees 2018 revenues from cloud above licensing - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - ** Europe’s largest software company SAP expects revenues from its cloud business to surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO Luka Mucic tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung

** The gross margin at the cloud business has seen a boost recently but that speed of improvement cannot continue because SAP has to keep up investments in the business, Mucic says

** The cloud business has been making a positive gross profit contribution and the amount is due to increase over the next few years

** Mucic expects cloud subscription and support revenues of up to 8 bln euros ($8.5 bln ) by 2020

$1 = 0.9444 euros

