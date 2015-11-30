FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital buys 17.4 mln euro non-performing loans from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital buys 17.4 mln euro non-performing loans from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CdR Advance Capital SpA :

* Said on Friday that it finalized the acquisition from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA of non-performing loans for a nominal value of 17.4 million euros ($18.42 million)

* 15.7 million euros of this portfolio are backed by a mortgage on a property complex in Milan

* The transaction has been finalized through the payment of 3.7 million euros and will be financed through the issue of notes subscribed by the non-performing assets unit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9448 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.