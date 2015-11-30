BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital buys 17.4 mln euro non-performing loans from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Nov 30 (Reuters) - CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it finalized the acquisition from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA of non-performing loans for a nominal value of 17.4 million euros ($18.42 million)
* 15.7 million euros of this portfolio are backed by a mortgage on a property complex in Milan
* The transaction has been finalized through the payment of 3.7 million euros and will be financed through the issue of notes subscribed by the non-performing assets unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9448 euros Gdynia Newsroom