Nov 30 (Reuters) - Casa Damiani SpA :

* Reported on Friday H1 2015/2016 (semester ended as of Sept. 30) net profit of 5.2 million euros ($5.50 million) versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 2015/2016 revenues from sales of 68.7 million euros versus 62.1 million euros a year ago

* Net debt at Sept. 30, 2015 at 46.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: