BRIEF-Innovatec unit Sun System proposes composition with creditors

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Innovatec SpA :

* Said on Friday that the board of its unit Sun System SpA proposed to resort to a composition with creditors

* Attributes the current financial situation of the unit partly to a demand contraction in the photovoltaic retail sector in Italy and a cut on incentives in the photovoltaic sector

* Unit Sun System started a collective redundancy procedure to maintain its business operational

* Innovatec controls 84.44 pct of Sun System

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: