BRIEF-Innovatec unit Sun System proposes composition with creditors

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Innovatec SpA :
* Said on Friday that the board of its unit Sun System SpA proposed to resort to a composition with creditors
* Attributes the current financial situation of the unit partly to a demand contraction in the photovoltaic retail sector in Italy and a cut on incentives in the photovoltaic sector
* Unit Sun System started a collective redundancy procedure to maintain its business operational
* Innovatec controls 84.44 pct of Sun System
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom