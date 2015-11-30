FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innovatec unit Sun System proposes composition with creditors
November 30, 2015

BRIEF-Innovatec unit Sun System proposes composition with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Innovatec SpA :

* Said on Friday that the board of its unit Sun System SpA proposed to resort to a composition with creditors

* Attributes the current financial situation of the unit partly to a demand contraction in the photovoltaic retail sector in Italy and a cut on incentives in the photovoltaic sector

* Unit Sun System started a collective redundancy procedure to maintain its business operational

* Innovatec controls 84.44 pct of Sun System

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
