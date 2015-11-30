FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-LVMH buys minority stake in Repossi-Le Figaro
#Apparel & Accessories
November 30, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-LVMH buys minority stake in Repossi-Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** French luxury giant LVMH has taken a minority stake in jeweller Repossi, Repossi’s creative director, Gaia Repossi, told Le Figaro newspaper in a joint interview with LVMH board member Delphine Arnault.

** The stake is “substantial” and will enable Repossi to expand its distribution network, Repossi was quoted as saying.

** Asked about Repossi’s placement in the LVMH stable, Arnault told Le Figaro that LVMH was “known for the independence” of each of its brands and that each firm “develops its own identity and reinforces its uniqueness”. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

