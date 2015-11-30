FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Main shareholder gets short term loan to meet cash requirements of GO Internet
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Main shareholder gets short term loan to meet cash requirements of GO Internet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - GO Internet SpA :

* Said on Friday that UniCredit SpA has granted to shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl a short term loan to meet the cash requirements the business activities of the group

* A first-degree pledge has been granted to the financing bank, Unicredit SpA, concerning the 3,122,445 ordinary shares, representing 52.11 percent of GO Internet share capital, held by Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl

* The voting rights and the administrative rights related to the shares, for all types of the Company’s shareholders’ meetings, will still be totally held by shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl

* Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl has a non binding interest in subscribing the capital increase announced on 25 Oct. for its entire amount in order to maintain its control over the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
