BRIEF-Paysafe Group updates on historic cyber hacks
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paysafe Group updates on historic cyber hacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc:

* Illegally-obtained data in hands of third parties relates to limited account details from 3.6m NETELLER accounts and basic personal details relating to 4.2m Skrill accounts

* Less than 2 pct of those NETELLER and Skrill accounts were active in six months to 1 November 2015

* Such data does not include passwords, card data or bank account information

* Company believes that this data emanated from cyber-attacks in 2009 and 2010 and is not aware of any similar breaches since that time

* Paysafe engaged a major accounting firm as part of its investigation, which has verified these findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
