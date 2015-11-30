FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo proposes capital increase, convertible bond and warrant issue
November 30, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investimenti e Sviluppo proposes capital increase, convertible bond and warrant issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Investimenti e Sviluppo SPA :

* Said on Friday that the board proposes a capital increase of up to 5.2 million euros ($5.51 million), premium included, to be offered in option to shareholders

* Proposes to issue a convertible bond for up to 7.0 million euros, to be offered in option to shareholders

* Proposes to issue free warrants “Warrant Investimenti e Sviluppo S.p.A. 2016-2019” to be offered in combination with the capital increase and the convertible bond issue

* Proposes another capital increase for up to 7.0 million euros, premium included, to cover the convertible bond

* Proposes another capital increase for up to 12.2 million euros, premium included, to cover the conversion of warrants

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9446 euros Gdynia Newsroom

