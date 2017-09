Nov 30 (Reuters) - Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday 9-month turnover was 50.3 million euros ($53.2 million), up 15 percent year on year

* 9-month EBITDA 3.1 million euros versus 0.1 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss 4.6 million euros versus loss of 5.4 million euros a year ago

