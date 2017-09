Nov 30 (Reuters) - Schlumberger AG :

* H1 operating income 536,000 euros ($566,713) versus 14,000 euros year ago

* H1 turnover 91.5 million euros, up by 8.4 million euros or 10.1 pct over the prior year period (83.1 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 growth compared to the weak prior year

* Sees short FY 2015 positive development