BRIEF-Bank Uralsib may receive federal loan bonds
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank Uralsib may receive federal loan bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank Uralsib :

* Bank Uralsib may receive federal loan bonds, Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Moiseev said

* Moiseev did not specify the amount of funds Bank Uralsib will receive, adding that it will not be much

* From federal loan bonds unallocated among banks about 10.5 billion roubles ($159.44 million) are left - Moiseev

* Moiseev told Bank Uralsib may receive state support from federal loan bonds, entering in the second round of banks, which do not pass the criteria of capital size

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 65.8550 roubles Written by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
