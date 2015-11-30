FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viapresse H1 net result turns to profit of 0.8 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 30, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viapresse H1 net result turns to profit of 0.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Viapresse SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 2.0 million euros ($2.1 million), up 4 pct yoy

* H1 operating income is 1.0 million euros, up 369 pct

* H1 net profit is 0.8 million euros versus a loss of 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Says confident to reach FY 2017/2018 revenue target of 9 million euros with operating profitability above 18 pct

* Confirms 2015/2016 activity around 5.4 million euros, with operational profitability greater than 20 pct Source text: bit.ly/1OqCO8p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
