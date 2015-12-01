FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ixonos prepares arranging financing and directed share issue
December 1, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ixonos prepares arranging financing and directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1(Reuters) - Ixonos Plc :

* Said on Monday is conducting negotiations on its financing arrangements (arrangement) with its five financiers not related to its owners (Financial Institutions) and Tremoko Oy Ab

* Financial Institutions are to grant partial waiver of the Company’s debts, with the total value estimated at about 4 million euros ($4.2 million)

* To carry out directed share issue towards Financial Institutions for the subscription price of 0.085 euro per share, altogether about 0.65 million euros

* Financial Institutions would pay the subscription price of by setting off claims

* After the arrangement and planned subscription rights issue announced on Nov. 11 , the company would have a total of about 8.0 million - 8.5 million euros in financing

$1 = 0.9450 euros Gdynia Newsroom

