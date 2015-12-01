FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMT sells 100 pct stakes in SMT Software Services and Nilaya
December 1, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT sells 100 pct stakes in SMT Software Services and Nilaya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Monday that its units signed sale agreements of 100 percent stakes in SMT Software Services SA and Nilaya SA

* SMT Software Services was sold for 104 million zlotys ($25.78 million) and Nilaya for 65 million zlotys

* Agreements were signed between Creston Investments Sp. z o.o. as a buyer, the company’s unit Holding Inwestycyjny Akesto Sp. z o.o. as seller of SMT Software Services, Doneva Sp. z o.o. a seller of Nilaya

* Under the agreements, Holding Inwestycyjny Akesto Sp. z o.o., Software Development and the company obliged that within six months from the acquisition they will stop using any graphic or word-graphic mark, including trademarks, that incorporates “SMT”, “SMT Software” or “SMT Software Services”

* Additionally the company obliged to cover any monetary liabilities of Akesto and Doneva resulting from the preliminary and final agreements, in case they do not fulfil the commitments; Each of those guarantees has been granted to the amount of 151 million zlotys for the period of 84 months from the date of the agreement

* The company informed on preliminary sale agreement in Sept.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0349 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

