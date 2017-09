Dec 1 (Reuters) - Istanbul Stock Exchange:

* Reported on Monday that decides to halt trading in Ericom Telekomünikasyon, Mango Gda, Favori Dinlenme Yerleri, Ar Tarm Organik Gda, CLK Holding and Hitit Holding permanently

* Decision has been given since companies didn’t release their financial reports, or pay stock exchange fees

Source text for Eikon: