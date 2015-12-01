BRIEF-Marco Gay to subscribe 1.45 mln euro Digital Magics capital increase

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Monday that it will propose by 60 days from Nov. 30 a capital increase without option rights for the value of up to 1.45 million euros ($1.53 million), to be fully subscribed by Marco Gay, owner of 55 pct of vehicle company WebWorking Srl

* Up to 500,000 euros of the capital increase to be subscribed by WebWorking Srl and to be paid via cash

* Up to 650,000 euros of the capital increase to be paid via the integration of a WebWorking unit into Digital Magics

* Up to 300,000 euros of the capital increase to be paid via the disposal in favour of Digital Magics of a 20 percent stake in startup AD2014 Srl

* After the capital increase, Marco Gay will own about 5 percent of Digital Magics

* Board to propose Marco Gay as member of the board

