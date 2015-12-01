FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEMIRE 9-month EBIT swings to profit of 26.5 mln euros
December 1, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE 9-month EBIT swings to profit of 26.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1(Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Monday 9-month rental income was 28.1 million euros ($29.74 million) (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT at 26.5 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)

* 9-month NAV increases to 122.2 million euros and NAV per share rises to 4.47 euros (Q2 2015: 4.23 euros)

* Confirmed conservative full-year 2015 forecast for rental income of approx. 42 million euros an EBIT in the lower single-digit millions, excluding the fair value adjustments on real estate

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9450 euros Gdynia Newsroom

