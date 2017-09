Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fint AB :

* Q3 operating loss 4.4 million Swedish crowns ($506,235.91) versus loss 5.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 revenue 277,000 crowns versus 196,000 crowns year ago

* Fortnox AB and FINT AB entered into supplemental agreement to the previous agreement concluded between the two companies in March 2013

Source text: bit.ly/1MSSU8I

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6916 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)