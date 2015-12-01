FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HubStyle buys shares in Sugarfree for its series E shares
December 1, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HubStyle buys shares in Sugarfree for its series E shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - HubStyle SA :

* Said on Monday that Rafal Brzoska bought 863,540 series E shares of the company at 1.65 zloty each in exchange for contribution in-kind of 10 shares of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. (former HubStyle sp. z o.o.)

* Maciej Filipkowski bought 949,894 series E shares of the company at 1.65 zloty each in exchange for contribution in-kind of 11 shares of Sugarfree sp. z o.o.

* After transaction Rafal Brzoska raised his stake in HubStyle to 5.19 percent from 0.58 percent

* Maciej Filipkowski raised his stake in HubStyle to 5.55 percent from 0.47 percent

* The company informed about issue of series E shares on Sept. 29 [ID: nL5N1200O7] and Nov 27 [ID: nFWN13L0B3]

* Rafal Brzoska and Maciej Filipkowski are members of the company’s supervisory board

