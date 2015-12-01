BRIEF-Duratonic Investments stake in HubStyle down at 54.04 pct after capital increase registration

Dec 1 (Reuters) - HubStyle SA :

* Said on Monday that following registration of the company’s capital increase via issue of series E shares Duratonic Investments Ltd lowered its stake in company to 54.04 percent from 62.20 percent

* The amount of the company’s shares held by Duratonic Investments Ltd has not changed and is equal to 9,970,922

* Duratonic Investments Ltd is unit affiliated to HubStyle’s chairman of the supervisory board, Wojciech Czernecki

