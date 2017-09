Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Said on Tuesday Skogstad Kinetics AS, owned 100 pct by related party to CEO Runar Rønningen, had on Dec. 1 acquired 4,050 preference shares in Pioneer Property Group (PPG) at an average price of 98.75 Norwegian crowns per share

* After the transaction, Skogstad Kinetics AS owns 4,050 preference shares in PPG

