BRIEF-Starbreeze to cooperate with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Tuesday that the company and 505 Games start collaboration with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate for exclusive Point Break downloadable content for Payday 2 game

* Starbreeze and 505 Games are to integrate characters and storylines from the upcoming action thriller Point Break into PAYDAY 2

* The Point Break Heists and the Bodhi Character Pack for PAYDAY 2 will be released worldwide on Dec. 3

