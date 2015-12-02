FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starbreeze to cooperate with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Starbreeze to cooperate with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Tuesday that the company and 505 Games start collaboration with Alcon Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures and Lionsgate for exclusive Point Break downloadable content for Payday 2 game

* Starbreeze and 505 Games are to integrate characters and storylines from the upcoming action thriller Point Break into PAYDAY 2

* The Point Break Heists and the Bodhi Character Pack for PAYDAY 2 will be released worldwide on Dec. 3

Source text: bit.ly/1l6KFg9

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.