BRIEF-S&T plans to acquire 100 pct in Networked Energy Services GmbH
December 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-S&T plans to acquire 100 pct in Networked Energy Services GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Said on Tuesday plans to acquire 100 pct of the equity in the Europe-based Networked Energy Services GmbH, which is a subsidiary of Networked Energy Services Corp.

* Said S&T’s 56 pct stake in the California-based Networked Energy Services Corp. would be transferred

* Said negotiations have been already started

* Said will concentrate on serving its core markets of Eastern Europe and the German-speaking region

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

