BRIEF-Air Market buys stake in Zlote Wyprzedaze for its shares and mutual claims set-off

* Said on Tuesday that it signed deals with investors for acquisition of Air Market’s series I shares via private placement in exchange for shares in Zlote Wyprzedaze and setting off mutual cash claims

* On Nov. 30 several investors acquired in transactions 568,386 series I shares, 6,795,894 series I shares, 2,554,153 series I shares, 937,366 series I shares, 24,002,670 series I shares, 168,000 series I shares and 96,000 series I shares respectively as payment for shares of Zlote Wyprzedaze and set-off of mutual claims

* In exchange for its shares, Air Market acquired shares of Zlote Wyprzedaze in several transactions, including acquisition of 437,655 shares for 113,677.20, zlotys, 1,132,649 shares for 1,359,179 zlotys, 1,132,649 shares for 1,359,179 zlotys, 4,000,445 shares for 4.8 mln zlotys, 28,000 shares for 33,600 zlotys and 16,000 shares for 19,200 zlotys

