December 2, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's mBank sells 0.55 pct of PZU at 37.75 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - MBANK :

* Polish lender mBank settled the price of PZU shares it is selling through an accelerated bookbuilding process at 37.75 zlotys ($9.36) each, it said on Wednesday.

* Poland’s fourth-biggest bank by assets confirmed it is selling up to 4.7 million shares in PZU, 0.55 percent of the state-controlled insurer, valuing the stake at 178 million zlotys ($44.13 million).

* The sale was launched on Tuesday, with DM mBank and J.P. Morgan Securities appointed global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placing. Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0334 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)

