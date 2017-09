BRIEF-Boconcept Q2 revenue up at DKK 331.0 million

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Q2 same-store-sales (order intake) up by 14.4 percent

* Q2 revenue was 331.0 million Danish crowns ($47.0 million), up by 13.0 percent on last year

* Q2 EBIT 39.7 million crowns versus loss 57.2 million crowns year ago

* Upgrades forecast operating margin (EBIT ) of 5-7 percent to 8-10 percent for FY 2016/2017

* Sees FY 2015/16 revenue up by about 7-8 percent (previously: about 5 percent)

* Sees FY 2015/16 EBIT in region of 7-8 percent (previously: 5-6 percent)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0443 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)