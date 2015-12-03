FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding unit gets 19.6 million zlotys credit loan
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding unit gets 19.6 million zlotys credit loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) - 5th Avenue Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday its unit Wall Street Investment sp. z o.o. signed a 19.6 million zlotys ($4.86 million) investment credit agreement with a bank based in Poland

* Credit will be used to finance co-investments in office and commercial building in Warsaw

* Credit due date is on Sept. 30, 2030 and carries variable interest rate based on 1-month WIBOR increased by bank’s margin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0364 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.