BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding unit gets 19.6 million zlotys credit loan

Dec 3(Reuters) - 5th Avenue Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday its unit Wall Street Investment sp. z o.o. signed a 19.6 million zlotys ($4.86 million) investment credit agreement with a bank based in Poland

* Credit will be used to finance co-investments in office and commercial building in Warsaw

* Credit due date is on Sept. 30, 2030 and carries variable interest rate based on 1-month WIBOR increased by bank’s margin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: