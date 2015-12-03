FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendel 9-month sales up 37.1 pct at 5,905.7 million euros
December 3, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wendel 9-month sales up 37.1 pct at 5,905.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Reports net asset value as of Nov. 18, 2015: 6.7 billion euros ($7.09 billion), or 140.3 euros per share, up 13.9 pct from Dec. 31, 2014

* Sales are 5,905.7 million euros over nine months, up 37.1 pct overall and up 2.6 pct organically

* Saint-Gobain confirms its action plan priorities for full-year

* Saint-Gobain rolls out cost cutting plan in order to unlock additional cost savings of 170 million euros in H2 2015 versus H2 2014

* Saint-Gobain plan represents total cost savings of 360 million euros in 2015 compared to 2014

* Saint-Gobain to pursue a capital expenditure program reduced to around 1,400 million euros

* Saint-Gobain pursues its plan to acquire a controlling interest in Sika pending decision in first instance of zug court expected during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
